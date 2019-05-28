Employees to hold protest demanding change in office timing

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (R) has urged the government to change summer-timing of Government offices in Jammu division as per past practice going on from years.

Briefing media persons here on Monday, Babu Hussain Malik, State President of the Committee, informed that the committee has decided to stage a protest against the decision of the Government for changing summer-timing of Government offices in Jammu Division. Malik appealed to all Government employees to assemble in front of Press Club Jammu on May 28 at 10:30 AM to express solidarity besides making the protest a grand success.

The committee members urged the Government to change summer-timing of Government offices in Jammu Division and re-fixing the same as per the decade-old pattern since Maharaja’s time i.e., 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM in place of existing 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM or order five-day working in a week on pattern of Civil Secretariat as it is very difficult for the employees to work in scorching heat in absence of proper infrastructure in the offices.

They also resented the Government’s decision regarding withdrawal of SRO 30- GAD of 2019 dated May 24, 2019, which is totally against the interest of poor daily-wagers, contractual, consolidated, need-based casual labourers, Anganwari workers and helpers.

All the members, in one voice, appealed to the Governor to redress the genuine grievances of employees at all level, failing which the employees would be forced to come on streets to get their genuine rights.

Others who were present in the present on the occasion included Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Amar Nath Thakur, Satish Dutta, Yahpal Sharma, Seva Ram Rathore, Anil Singh Salathia, Naresh Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, Vikas Chander, Vijay Sharma, Munish Sharma, Younis Rahi, Ashok Singh, Ansuiya Gupta, Udey Singh Pathania, Anil Gupta, Arun Sharma, Parida Bano, Rinku Gill, Bashir Malik, Paramjeet Singh, Mohd Sadiq, Uttam Chand, Pawan Kumar, Rohit George, Sushil Sharma, Rakesh Dutta, Naseem Jan, Shahida Parveen and Zaida Parveen.