Employees resent wrong promotion policy of Shrine Board

KATRA: A meeting of Shrine Board Employees Union and Safaikaramchari Union was jointly held under the supervision of Raj Kumar, General Secretary Parshotam Singh, Cashier Safaikaramchari Union Shah Din and Vice President Shiv Das.

The main purpose of the meeting is to highlight the wrong promotion policy of the Shrine Board in various posts such as Safaikaramchari, fourth class, salesman, receptionist, Pujari, accountant, clerk supervisor, Sahayak, manager, etc.

In the meeting it was apprised that above said in five categories, 98 per cent employees fall under them and they did not get any promotion till the formation of board and even during the duration of their job.

They informed that some people joined the service at a particular post and even get retirement at the same post. Now they are hoping that they will get promotion before retirement. They requested Board Chairman to look into the matter.