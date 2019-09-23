Employees express displeasure over composition of committee for PDD’s re-organisation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The employees of Power Development Department (PDD) expressed displeasure over composition of the committee constituted by the Government to prepare a comprehensive proposal for re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir PDD between UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

In a meeting, Jaipal Sharma, Chairman PEECC said that members of committee have been chosen selectively to toe line of the unilateral move of the government. “It is beyond the realms of sane understanding that the members retiring even before the set deadline of October 5 for submitting the proposal are chairing the committee while other members are also retiring within six months, which speaks volumes about the seriousness of the Government to address concerns of agitating employees and cast aspersions on involving the relevant stakeholders in a transparent manner,” Sharma said.

It is pertinent to mention that the committee under the garb of only one particular class of people has been chosen to make employees in general to believe that this committee is having all cadres of employees on board. Whereas as per official figures 16,141; 10,000 and 1,100 employees belonging to executive cadre and PDL/Need based employees and NPS cadres are respectively in overall sanctioned strength of 31,000 in the Department. These cadres have completely been neglected and there is no representative from them in the committee. Further it is completely inacceptable that the registered unions of Power Development Department have been made mute spectators and there is no explicit involvement of the union as members of the committee. All over the country there have been reforms in a transparent manner and most importantly the leadership of employee cadres in involved from scratch so as to arrive at a logical transition plan.

The committee members strongly questioned the intention of the Government and asked for a re-constitution of the committee involving employee representatives from all cadres of the employees which can be addressed by taking on board the Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee who have been agitating relentlessly for safeguarding interests of the employees.

The participating members expressed confidence in leadership of PEECC and appealed to the Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government to reframe the committee taking representatives from PEECC on board.

M P Singh, Ex President JKEEGA; Sachin, Convenor Forum of Engineers; Sushma Parihar, General Secretary FOJE; Ajaz Kazmi, General Secretary PPEU; Sanjeev Bali President PPEU, Jasbir Singh President ITI, Gurmeet Singh, President Central Non-Gazetted Employees Union, H D Singh, Technical Employees Federation, Kulbir Singh Secretary EEU, Balbir Singh President, Draftsman Association, Anil Slathia Lineman Union and Tarun Gupta PDD Daily Wager/Need Based Employees also attended the meeting.