Employees’ delegation calls on Bhatnagar

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K Employees Joint Action Committee led by its President, Babu Hussain Malik met Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and discussed various issues of employees.

The delegation demanded removal of pay anomalies, restoration of two additional increments on clearing Secretariat Assistant Examination course, processing all pending files of daily-wagers / casual-labours, implementation of Minimum Wages Act, releasing pending wages etc.

The Advisor assured that all possible steps will be taken to resolve the pending issues of the employees.

The delegation comprised of Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Yashpal Sharma, Maulvi Fayaz Ahmad, Mohammad Ayoub, Tahir Ahmad Khan, Ashiq Hussain and Halal Rehman.