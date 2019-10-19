Employees delegation calls on Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (R) led by its State President, Babu Hussain Malik met Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma and discussed various issues of the employees.

Malik appealed to the Advisor to desist from the policy of unbundling of Power Development Department.

He proposed that the government should work for modernization and transparency in the PDD Department as the Department has already achieved 100 per cent target as set out in the Saubhagaya Scheme launched by the Union Government.

“There is no roadmap for employees and no transparency was involved in unbundling and claimed that there is no transition plan for the more than 31,000 employees working in PDD.

Moreover there is no policy for the future of daily wagers. An appeal was also made to invite Coordination Committee of PDD for talks and negotiation in the matter,” Malik added.

The Advisor issued on spot directions to the Chief Engineer, EM&RE, Jammu regarding compensation to the daily wagers who lost their lives or get injured while performing their duties and to release salary of daily wagers pending.

The delegation comprised of Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Vice President, Yashpal Sharma, Hari Singh, Naresh Sharma, Vikas Chander, Munish Sharma, Bilal Ahmad, Mukesh Singh, Anil Singh Salathia, Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Farooq Ahmad, Mohammad Shafi, Arun Bakshi, Rohit George, Tanveer Hussain, Younis Rahi, Neeraj Sharma, Mohammad Sadiq, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Farida Bano, Lekh Raj Sharma, Ashok Singh, All Mohammad, Madan Sangral, Bhopinder Singh and Issar Ahmad Khan.