Employees body appeals to LG, police chief to take action against CM, Dy

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: A joint forum of Delhi government employees today appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Police Comissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisoida in the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The forum passed a resolution in its meeting today, stating that until Kejriwal and Sisodia give “a specific written and public apology” and steps are taken to ensure the personal safety and dignity of officers, they will continue to work with AAP ministers through written communication only.

The resolution claimed that instead of apologising and admitting their mistake, the chief minister and and the deputy chief minister are in a “denial mode” which shows that they were a “part of the conspiracy”.

The forum also rejected the mediation of Social Welfare Minister Rajender Pal Gautam to find out a solution to the current crisis between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucracy.

“The Joint Forum of Delhi Government Employees demands that the prerequisite to any dialogue with the political executive is a specific written and public apology from Hon ble Chief Minister & Hon ble Dy. Chief Minister regarding the criminal act of physical assault on the Chief Secretary,” the resolution stated.

Reading out the resolution at a press conference here, Pooja Joshi, member of the forum, said, “Instead of apologising and admitting their mistake of assault on the Chief Secretary at midnight, CM and Dy CM are in denial mode.

“This shows that they were a part of the conspiracy and since they are specifically identified in the FIR, we appeal to LG and the Commissioner of Police to take action as per law against CM & Dy CM,” the resolution said.

It expressed “deep concern” that not only has the political executive “failed” to condemn or regret the above incident, but also more incidents of public representatives misbehaving with and threatening government servants have taken place in the intervening period

The resolution alleged that an open “threat” by an MLA was given in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal who has made no statement condemning the same.

In such a situation, communication between the political and permanent executive can only continue through formal written means and no talks are possible.

“Therefore, the Joint Forum resolves that all Delhi Government employees will continue to work through formal written means of communication,” the resolution said.

The employees said that they will continue their protest “in the form of five-minutes silence at 1.30 pm (lunch time) in all government offices till such time a specific written and public apology is tendered by CM and deputy CM and steps are taken to ensure the personal safety and dignity of officers while they discharge their official duties,” resolution stated. (PTI)