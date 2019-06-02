Elusive peace

Share Share 0 Share

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could play a “decisive role” in solving the Kashmir issue and promised to support any initiative that aimed at its peaceful resolution. Mirwaiz, who heads the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference and is also part of the joint resistance leadership, said the Kashmir conflict could not be solved militarily or through confrontation. This U-turn of Kashmiri separatists leaders compared to the earlier stance taken by them comes after the overwhelmingly victory for the BJP led by Narendra Modi in the parliamentary elections. Today such leaders feel the mandate given to Modi an opportunity to play a decisive role in the resolution of the Kashmir conflict. The clashes going on between security forces and anti-national people in Srinagar is no new incident. But in the backdrop of such a feeling coming from Valley shows a change in tactics to engage the security forces in such clashes. The escape of terrorists in the melee shows a large section of people still carry the divisive agenda. The only difference one see on the surface is the restrain maintained by security forces. Earlier, the Centre no doubt wanted to test the tensile strength of the PDP-BJP coalition government and to appease the local by announcing the ceasefire. Now these clashes will keep the Valley in turmoil for some more time to come. The machination behind keeping Valley in boil is to raise the world attention and gain communal sympathy. The dispute over the region has continued for more than six decades, at huge cost. Since the 1989 insurgency – 42 years after the partition – there are estimated to be at least 70,000 dead and 8,000 missing as indicated by the data released by many independent groups and local human rights groups. Today Kashmiris face life alongside a huge military presence and ongoing terrorists operations. Although a ceasefire agreement was made between India and Pakistan in 2003, and the 2000s saw internal violence largely give way to non-violent protest, the calm is often punctuated by military and insurgent operations from both sides.