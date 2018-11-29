Elimination of food adulteration menace stressed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A cultural event was on Wednesday organised here at Government Women’s College Gandhi Nagar on the theme of ‘Eat Right India’ in connection with the Swasth Bharat Yatra.

The Swasth Bharat Yatra which started from Leh has been organized by Commissionerate Food Safety in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and food safety wing of Municipal Corporation Jammu.

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atul Dulloo was the chief Guest.

Commissioner Food Safety, Abdul Kabir Dar, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and Controller Drug and Food Control Organization Lotika Khajuria were also present.

In his address, Atul Dulloo said that the need of the hour is to create awareness about healthy food habits among people, particularly youth to avoid non-communicable diseases.

While addressing the gathering, Commissioner Food Safety highlighted the achievements of the Department and called upon the youth to cultivate the habit of consuming fresh and dry fruits as part of a balanced diet for proper mental and physical health and achieve better results in terms of increased concentration and better temperament.

Later, a painting competition on Eat Right India was also organised in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Creative Arts in which students of various schools participated.

The function was concluded with the memento distribution ceremony and vote of thanks given by Dr Pravesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Jammu. In the evening, the cyclists were flagged off to the next designation.

Presiding Officer Food Safety Appellate Tribunal Jammu, A.K Koul, Principal Govt. Women’s College Jammu Dr. Kaushal Samotra, Joint Director, FSSAI Govt of India A C Mishra, large gathering of Students, Volunteers, Anganwadi Workers, Civil Society Members and Officers and Officials of various Govt. departments were present on the occasion.