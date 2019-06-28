Eleven students dead after minibus falls into gorge on Mughal Road

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Eleven students, including nine girls, of a computer coaching institute died and seven others were injured on Thursday when the minibus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Shopian district, police said.

The vehicle, carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road connecting Bafliaz in Poonch to Shopian, a police official said.

He said 11 students, nine of them female, died in the accident while seven others were injured.

The injured have been evacuated from the scene of the accident to Shopian hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nayeema, daughter of Riyaz Ahmad; Tabasum, daughter of Mohammad Rafiq; Shereen, daughter of Zaman Ahmad; Fatima; Suhail, son of Zubair Ahmad; Ifshana Kownsar; Humaira Qazmi; Rehmat Bee; Jameel Ahmad; Najma; Shabnam and Rabia.

Injured have been identified as Aliya, daughter of Mohd Iqbal; Tabsusm, daughter of Bashir Ahmad; Tazeem Akhter, daughter of Ab Rashid; Jameel Ahmad, son of Ab. Rehaim; Mehrun Nisa and Arsana Javid.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said, “Since accident occurred on Shopian side, FIR has been registered there and it is being investigated by the Shopian administration. However, the children hailed from Poonch district. We have not received their bodies as yet nor have they been identified as yet. Reports say that 11 of them died in the tragic accident.”

Yadav further said, “Most probably it was a case of over-speeding because the ill-fated vehicle had first crashed into a road divider before plunging into the gorge”.

As per official sources, the vehicle was given fitness certificate just 140 days back. Apparently overall fitness of the vehicle was not good to be allowed to ply on the road. Online record shows that Route Permit was expired on August 10, 2017.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman said.

Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased, the spokesman said.

The Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he added.

Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K.K Sharma and K Skandan have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace to the departed souls. They also wished early recovery to those injured in the road mishap.

Meanwhile, Advisor Kumar, who also holds the charge of the Health Department, instructed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured persons.