Eleven SSPs, SPs transferred; 5 DySPs shifted to Prisons Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a minor reshuffle, 11 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) were transferred on Monday.

Nisha Nathyal, SSP, Traffic City, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-10th Bn, vice Randeep Kumar, who has been posted as SSP CID SB Jammu; Showkat Ahmad Dar, Commandant IR-13th Bn has been transferred and posted as Principal STC Sheeri; Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-13th Bn vice Showkat Ahmad; Kulbir Singh, AIG, CIV PHQ, has been transferred and posted as SSP, PCR, Jammu vice Joginder Singh, who has been posted as SSP Traffic City Jammu; AI-Tahir Geelani, SP APCR Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic City Srinagar vice Tahir Saleem Khan, who shall report to PHQ till further orders; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Additional SP Traffic Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic Rural Kashmir; Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional SP Ramban has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic Rural Jammu vice Shaheen Wahid, who has been posted as Dy. Commandant IR-24th Bn; and Mubbasher Hussain, SP, Dy. Commandant IR-16th Bn has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Traffic City Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Home Department on Monday deployed five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in Prisons Department for a period of two years.

Those who have been deployed include Tejinder Kour, DySP IR-10th Bn, P.K Modi, DySP IR-10th Bn, Syroz Ahmad, DySP, HG Kulgam, Rajinder Kumar, DySP, IR-10th Bn and Rajinder Singh Rahi, DySP IR-7th Bn.