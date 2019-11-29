Eleven SIs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Police Department on Thursday transferred eleven Sub Inspectors (SIs).

According to PHQ order, SI Sumit Sharma has been transferred from DPL Jammu and posted to Police Post (PP) Nehru Market as Incharge; SI Vikas Jasrotia from PP Nehru Market to PP Rehari as Incharge; SI Kalicharan from DPL Jammu to PP Talab Tillo as Incharge; SI Vikram Singh from PP Talab Tillo to PP Manwal as Incharge; SI Pawan Singh from PP Manwal to PP Beli Charana as Incharge; SI Rohit Gandhi from PC Jammu to PP Greater Kailash as Incharge; SI Anil Kumar from PS Bahu Fort to PP Phallain Mandal as Incharge; SI Hazara Singh from PP Beli Charanato PS Channi as Investigation Officer (IO); SI Arun Bhagat from PP Phallain Mandal to DPL; SI Ranjeet Singh from PP Greater Kailash to PS Pacca Danga as IO; and SI Ashish Sagar from PP Rehari to PS Bahu Fort as IO.