Eleven S-Is promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Thursday promoted eleven Sub-Inspectors of J&K Armed Police as Inspectors in the pay scale of Rs 35,900-1,13,500 Level 6-E. The promotees include Khurshid Ahmad, Naiz Ahmad, Sajad Hussain, Jagjeet Singh, Nisar Ahmad, Menaz Kousar, Pooja Kumari, Annu Dutta, Rempy Khajuria, Isha Mahajan and Anita Bandhral.