Eleven Iranians among dead in Israel strikes on Syria Thursday: monitor

Beirut: At least 11 Iranians were among those killed in unprecedented Israeli strikes on Syria on Thursday, a monitor said today.
“At least 27 pro-regime fighters were killed: six Syrian soldiers and 21 foreign fighters, including 11 Iranians,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
That updates the monitor’s initial death toll of 23, which did not specify the number of Iranians. (PTI)
