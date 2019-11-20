Electronics Deptt wins men’s carrom title

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Department of Electronics won the men’s Carrom title in the ongoing inter-department sports meet of University of Jammu (JU), organised by the Directorate of Sports on the campus, here on Wednesday. In the final, Electronics defeated Department of Political Science. The women’s Carrom title went to Department of Education, who beat Department of Statistics. The men’s table tennis title was bagged by Department of Political Science beating Department of Law 3-0 in the final. The women’s table tennis final was won by Department of Physical Education outplaying Department of Statistics.
