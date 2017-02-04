Electrical engineer graduates call on Dy CM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineer Graduates Association led by its President Hidayatullah met Deputy Chief Minister and impressed upon the HDCM/PM that progress of the department is subservient to the human resource development.

“Effective progress is not conceivable when eight vacancies of Chief Engineer, eighteen vacancies of Superintending Engineer, thirty four vacancies of Executive Engineer and huge vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer awaits placement of officers since long time. Undue delays in career progression destroy the fabric of human resources and jeopardize the enthusiasm to work for the prosperity and progress of the Department,” the delegation apprised.

The delegation demanded implementation of ACP (Running Grade) to the State Electrical Engineering Services; regularization of engineers at various cadres; until regularisation, disbursement of pay for the post held on In-charge basis; promotion from GP-5200 to GP-6600 as is in vogue in other gazetted services of the State and if case of partial/complete unbundling of JKPDD, apprehensions raised by the electric employees unions regarding unbundling need to discussed.

The minister acknowledged that early redressal of the concerns of the engineering fraternity is of significant importance for smooth functioning and development of the Department. He assured for sustained deliberations till all issues shall be addressed.