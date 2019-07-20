Electric buses in J&K: Guv flags off first fleet

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik and Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, on Friday flagged off new JKSRTC Electric Buses in Srinagar here at SKICC. A total of 20 E-Buses will ply on different routes in Srinagar.

Kewal Kumar Sharma and K Skandan-Advisors to Governor; Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Transport, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department; Pravin Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir; Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Alok Kumar, IGP Traffic J&K; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar were present among other dignitaries on the occasion.

Governor and other dignitaries also released a Coffee Table Book on Jammu & Kashmir State Livestock Breeding Policy, 2019 and a booklet of Bovine Breeding Rules, SRO 455 of 2019.

Governor observed that the start of electric bus service is a step forward towards providing eco friendly public transportation with modern facilities to the commuters in the region.

He emphasized on using E-Buses to abate pollution levels and urged people to largely utilise public transport for their daily travel in a bid to contribute towards environment preservation.

On Jammu & Kashmir Livestock Breeding Policy, 2019, Governor noted that the Policy is the first of its kind in the State that aims to increase both the production and productivity of livestock, fish and poultry in Jammu and Kashmir besides generating higher returns for the people engaged in this sector.

Governor congratulated the Department of Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries for bringing out the Live stock Breeding Policy and observed that J&K’s climate is ideal for the growth of livestock and poultry and if managed scientifically, these sectors have potential to increase the farmer’s income manifold.

Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said that the fleet of E-Buses will contribute in reducing the pollution levels. He said that the Central Government is taking several initiatives to meet the challenges of environmental threats by focussing on improving the quality of mass transportation.

Sawant appreciated the State Government for introducing a Livestock Breeding Policy to improve quality of livestock and promote the welfare of the farming community.

K Skandan, Advisor to Governor, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Livestock Breeding Policy has been drafted in keeping with requirements of all the three agro-climatic zones of the State and to make livestock sector more viable.

During his address, Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Governor appreciated the Central Government for providing strong support for the successful implementation of various schemes relating to Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Transport, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department presented welcome address and briefed about the newly introduced Livestock Breeding Policy.

Governor along with other dignitaries also took a round in the electric buses.