Election training programme for RO’s, ARO’S held

JAMMU: To ensure smooth conduct of Panchayat Election 2018, a two-day training programme for ROs and AROs was conducted on 8th and 9th of January 2018 at Government Polytechnic Jammu under the supervision of General Manager DIC, ( Nodal Officer Trainings), Ashwani Khajuria and Deputy District Election Officer Zaffar Ahmed Banday under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Kumar Rajeev Ranajan.

As many as, 550 ROs and AROs attended the training in which various stages of elections was explained to them in detail. After training question answer session was conducted in which various doubts of trainees were explained and cleared.The District Panchayat Election Officer stressed upon the officers to work with dedication for conduct of forthcoming Panchayat Elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.