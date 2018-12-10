Election of Naib Sarpanch; a new idea

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

I would like to suggest a new idea for the election of Naib Sarpanch in the existing Panchayati Raj system which is many times better than the existing provision. As per the existing provision laid down in the Panchayati Raj Act, the Naib Sarpanch is elected from among the elected Panchs which is not a good provision. The main objective of electing a Naib Sarpanch should be to give representation to all of the concerned electorate as well as to facilitate the functioning of village Panchayats during the absence of a Sarpanch. There seems no justification for electing one the sitting Panchs as Naib Sarpanch because of the fact that a Panch represents only one ward having not more than two hundred

voters. In this context it is suggested that the Sarpanch candidate standing second to the elected Sarpanch should be appointed as Naib Sarpanch. The logic behind this idea is that the election of Sarpanch is conducted directly by the village electorate called Gram Sabha and accordingly, the Naib Sarpanch should also be representative of the concerned electorate. Besides,it is also true that the concerned Panchs and Sarpanchs often try to ignore the interests of all those people who have not voted in their favour and under such conditions there should be some one to take care of the people who have not voted in favour of the elected Panchs and Sarpanchs. In this way, it is quite logical to appoint the defeated candidates as Naib Sarpanch. Similarly, the defeated Panchs candidates should also be considered as public representatives of the concerned village of and they should be recognised as Naib Panchs.

I hope that the suggested idea will be considered for the improvement in the existing Panchayati Raj system. It is also suggested that the Panchayati Raj Act should be amended to introduce the new Idea of election of Naib Sarpanch.

O. P Sharma AMO (Retd),

Bagnoti Nowshera.