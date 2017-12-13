Election for Ravidass Sabha President soon

NOWSHERA: The election for the post of President Ravidass Sabha, Rajouri district, Sub District Nowshera and Suderbani will be conducted after a meeting of all stakeholders on Dec 30, 2017.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Sabha, Master Somraj during a meeting on Wednesday in which a large number of members of Sabha were present. He said that the Distrcit president post of the Sabha was lying vacant after the untimely death of Badri Nath and inview of functioning of the Sabha, election will be conducted after meeting to be held on Dec 30. Those who were present in the meeting include Sanam Raina, Bodh Raj, Govind Heer.