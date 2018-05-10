Election for LA Speaker today

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The Governor N. N. Vohra fixed May 10 as the date for election of the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
“Under Rule 9 (1) of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, I N. N. Vohra Governor of J&K hereby fix May 10, 2018, at 2 pm as the date on which the election of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly shall be held,” a communiqué from Raj Bhavan said.
