Elected representatives should contribute towards State’s development: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor KK Sharma on Monday said that the government has taken adequate measures to ensure the proper decentralization of the powers by equipping the municipal committees with necessary powers.

The Advisor was interacting with a deputation of Councillors Coordi-

nation Committee of the Kashmir Division led by Presidents and Vice-presidents of various municipal committees of Kashmir and Ladakh division.

The Advisor while referring to the various initiatives undertaken by the government in the housing and urban development sector said that elected representatives of the committees should also contribute their bit in fast pacing the developmental initiative which would ensure that the people across the state are provided with quality amenities in consonance with the modern housing needs.

He said that the issues projected by them would be resolved in a time-bound manner so that various committees discharge their function to the satisfaction of the people living in these areas.

The issues projected by the delegation included security and accommodation, honorarium and meeting charges, the functioning of municipalities vis-a-vie developmental activities, constitution of committees under section 49 of Municipal Act, transfer of powers with other departments and other related issues.

Later, other public deputations including DRWs of PHE department, compiler aspirants of the Finance department and others called on the Advisor and projected their demands.

The Advisor assured them that their genuine demands would be addressed at an earliest.