Elderly woman killed as landslide hits mud house in Doda

Bhadarwah/Jammu: An 82-year-old woman was killed and her son seriously injured on Saturday when a rain-triggered landslide hit their mud house in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Over two dozen sheep were also killed in the incident which took place at Baggar area of the hilly district, SP (Operations), Doda, Ravinder Pal Singh said.

He said the mud house of Isher Dass (60) came under the landslide around 6 am, trapping him and his mother Ashru Devi besides 25 sheep.

A rescued operation was launched with the help of local villagers and police personnel.

“After two hours of hectic efforts, the trapped mother-son duo were evacuated to hospital where doctors declared Devi dead,” the officer said, adding his son is still undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be “serious”.

Other members of the family escaped unhurt in the incident in which 25 sheep were also killed.

Rains have been lashing large swathes of Jammu and Kashmir, including Doda, since Wednesday evening.(PTI)