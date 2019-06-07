Elderly man injured in mishap

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An elderly man injured in road mishap in Ramgarh area on Samba on Friday. According to a report, the mishap took place at village Mahal area of Ramgarh, when the unknown vehicle hit Gopal Dass (65), son of Nandu Ram, resident of Radwan Ramgarh, as result he got injured and brought to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the mater and started investigation.