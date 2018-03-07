Elder brother in service; younger retires

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES EXCLUSIVE

JAMMU: Believe it or not, a younger brother retires on superannuation after attaining the age of 60 and his elder brother continuing as a senior officer, heading a divisional organisation. This can only happen in Jammu and Kashmir where there is no dearth of cases pertaining to serving government servants with their original date of birth recorded wrongly in official records.

However, there may be just a very few cases where two siblings are serving the same government but due to ‘deliberate’ manipulations the younger sibling ends up attaining superannuation while the elder continues to occupy top slot, enjoying extended tenure in service.

On February 28, 2018, Director School Education, Jammu Ravinder Singh was given warm send off on his retirement. He hogged headline for granting recognition to five private schools in Jammu, Samba and Kathua three days after he hung his boots.

Interestingly, his elder brother Dr Gurjeet Singh, currently holding the post of Director Health Services Jammu, is still serving the State government. Dr Gurjeet Singh also remained in limelight after he was attached on the directions of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for not attending a high-level meeting during her visit to Rajouri. Dr Singh was found accompanying Health Minister Bali Bhagat. After few days his attachment was revoked and allowed to continue as Director Health Services, Jammu. Now the question arises how such malpractices go unnoticed in official records and why no action is taken against the defaulters for wilfully manipulating their credentials and staying silent to enjoy perks and privileges attached with the high offices in the government.