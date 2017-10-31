Ekta Diwas run

‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ to mark 142nd Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday, saw Jammu running on the roads and at national level this could emerge second to Gandhi Jayanti as far as celebrations are concerned. Political slug fest becomes the trade mark of any national day celebrations. Here, Bharatiya Janata Party leadership did not hesitate to slam opposition especially Congress for not according respect. Patel is one of the founding fathers of the Republic and he was in the cabinet, as the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of independent India, headed by none other than Jawahar Lal Nehru and many other Congress men. This time last year, Modi had said nobody could have a “copyright” over Patel’s legacy, a clear reference to Patel’s Congress roots. “I am from the BJP and Sardar Patel was from Congress, but I still follow his ideology and beliefs, which belong to no party,” Modi had said in 2016. Today also BJP kept the same tone and tune. Nobody has forgotten the contribution of political leaders in moulding the nation what it is today. This type of arguments have been there irrespective of political ideology. Unfortunately most of the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence were Congressmen and this could be the reason for others to feel insecure and go on repeating the ‘ideological sermons’. Unfortunately for the Congress, Patel’s birth anniversary also happens to be the date when Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Caught in a bind over which occasion to mark, it chose Indira Gandhi’s assassination. We should not forget about the fact that most of the political outfits are post-Independence produce. It’s almost half- a-century much has been written and distorted about the great leaders. What history has done could the party in power could redo the past? Will it be accepted by the people and time? Just mere rhetoric and symbolic running-around will not rewrite the history. Let it remain in the annals of time where it will heal itself rather revoke one or the other controversy to build up unproductive emotions.