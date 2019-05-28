Ek Sath Rang Mandal stages Khushiya Banto

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Ek Sath Rang Mandal presented its 353rd Nukad Natak on theme Khushiya Banto under the Monday Theatre Series here at JMC Park, Pacca Talab, Rehari Chungi. The Nukkad Natak was written and directed by Vijay Malla. Those who were performed in the play included Kanta Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Harash Mahajan, Raju Mad, Sushil, Tej Praksh, Bilu and Vijay Malla.
