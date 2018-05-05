EJAC seeks promotion for other gazetted cadre

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) while terming the provision of Time Bound Promotion in favour of KAS officers a welcome step asserted that ignoring other Gazzeted cadre especially Plus 2 Lecturer cadre is a brazen injustice.

In a statement issued here on Friday, President EJAC, Abdul Qayoom Wani said that the dual standard adopted by the government is unfortunate and will never be accepted by the EJAC.

Wani said that all the gazzeted cadres of every department including Plus 2 Lecturers of School Education Department deserve the benefits of time bound promotion.

Wani urged upon the government to implement the Running Grade benefits to all the officers working in gazetted cadre in the State otherwise EAJC will fight tooth and nail against this brazen injustice with the elite class of the society.