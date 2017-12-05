EJAC flays SDM Pulwama’s action at SDH Rajpora

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) condemned the behaviour of SDM Pulwama with the consultant doctor Ifthikar in SDH Rajpora, Pulwama, which has created panic in doctors fraternity and the patients have become the worst sufferers. In a statement issued here on Monday, President EJAC, Abdul Qayoom Wani said that some officials in the hierarchy are treating employees as their bonded labours. Wani said that such type of ill treatment and misbehaviour by the officers within the departments and outside has become the routine of the day and needs to be checked for smooth functioning of the institutions.

Wani urged upon both the parties to sort-out the matter amicably for the larger interest of the common people particularly patients.