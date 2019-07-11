Eight thieves caught red-handed

State Times News

BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Wednesday caught 8 thieves red-handed while conducting a theft in junk yard at Bari Brahmana.

As per the details, workers of a junk yard belonging to Tarsem found thieves stealing from the junkyard. They called some locals following which a clash erupted, in which several persons got injured. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and detained all the thieves.