Eight Rajya Sabha panels reconstituted

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted eight House committees on Thursday.
RJD MP Manoj Jha replaced Narayan Lal Panchariya of the BJP as chairman of the Ethics Committee.
Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP’s Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.
More details awaited.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper