Eight Rajya Sabha panels reconstituted

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted eight House committees on Thursday.

RJD MP Manoj Jha replaced Narayan Lal Panchariya of the BJP as chairman of the Ethics Committee.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP’s Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.

More details awaited.