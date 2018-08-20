Eight Rajouri villages taken up for electrification under Saubhagya

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad held a public grievance redress camp at Nowshera in which issues and demands pertaining to road connectivity, electricity and water supply, bunkers, adequate manpower in health and educational institutions, payments under MGNREGA, creation of rural infrastructure, poor telecommunication services, promotion of tourism, coverage under social welfare and self employment schemes were raised.

Residents of Narian, Sangpur, Hadayatpur, Laam, Pukharni, Laroka, Chlana, Patrari, Changar, kalsian Bhawani, Rajal, Dhabar, Rajawa, Qila Darhal, Mangal Devi, Nowshera town and other areas attended the public meeting and apprised the DDC about problems being faced by them.

Specific issues like posting of child specialist, adequate funds for smooth functioning of municipality, compensation for loss of life and property in ceasefire violations, opening of tehsil library, BSNL tower at Qila Darhal, construction of Nowshera by pass road, upgradation of high schools at Dhabar Potha and Langar to Higher Secondary Schools, establishment of a press club, filtration plant in Nowshera town and provision of funds under BADP were also put forth by the public.

While assuring public of timely redressal of issues raised by them, the DDC said numerous initiatives are underway to strengthen the roads, PDD and PHE infrastructure in the area besides ensuring provision of other amenities of life.

He informed that new receiving station at Nonial, 50 MVA grid station at Siot and making functional other circuit of 132KV Burn-Siot-Rajouri line will reduce power cuts and address issues of under voltage. He said it will ensured that under SAUBHAGYA scheme, all left out villages especially near LOC and those beyond fencing line are electrified. He also informed that eight villages including Rajpur Qamila, Lam, Qila Darhal, Sarya, Khamba, Nonial, Hanjana Thakra, Bajnova of Nowshera have already been taken up by PDD under Saubhagya for saturation.

Regarding concerns of public for construction of bunkers the DDC assured that the project is reviewed and monitored regularly by administration for completion of individual and community bunkers within stipulated time. The Darbar was attended by CPO Abdul Hamid Chowdary, CMO Rajouri Dr Suresh Gupta, XEn PDD Munshi khan, XEn PWD Pervaiz,DPO Dr Abdul Khabir, CDPO Nowshera, Tehsildar Qila Darhal and other district and tehsil officers.