Eight P&S Asstt Dirs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government transferred eight Assistant Directors (P&S).

According to order issued by A.K Gandotra, Director General, Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Rajesh Singh, Assistant Director (P&S), office of Chief Education Officer, Ramban has been posted to office of Regional Director, Evaluation & Statistics, Jammu vice Anoop Luthra, Assistant Director (P&S), who has been posted at Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K Jammu; Shruti Gupta, Assistant Director (P&S) Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K, Jammu has been posted at the office of Principal, Statistical Training School, Jammu; Sumati Sharma Assistant Director (P&S), Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K, Jammu at Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K Jammu; Sushma Gupta, I/c Assistant Director (P&S), under orders of transfer to the office of Chief Education Officer, Reasi and awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K, Jammu has been posted Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K Jammu; Sunita Arora, I/c Assistant Director (P&S), under orders of transfer to the office of Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi and awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K, Jammu has been posted at Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K Jammu; Musadiq Hussain Khan, Assistant Director (P&S), office of Chief Education Officer, Budgam has been posted at the office of Principal, Statistical Training School, Srinagar vice Latif Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director (P&S), who has been posted at Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K, Jammu.