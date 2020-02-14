Eight-phase Panchayat bypolls in J&K from March 5

128 blocks in Kashmir, 146 in Jammu division

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: By-election to over 12,500 Panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the Union Territory’s Chief Electoral Officer Shailender Kumar said on Thursday.

Polling would be held from March 5 to March 20 and ballots would be used for casting votes, he said.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect will the announcement of the bypoll schedule.

After taking into consideration all relevant factors and inputs from various stakeholders, the Jammu and Kashmir election authority has prepared the schedule for the bypolls to Panchayat Halqas and Panch wards. Issuance of the first notification would be on February 15, Kumar said.

The first phase of the bypolls will be held on March 5, followed by second on March 7, third on March 9, fourth on March 12, fifth on March 14, sixth on March 16, seventh on March 18 and last on March 20, he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer said, “Ballot boxes would be used during these elections. Sufficient number of ballot boxes have been made available for the purpose.”

The process for filling 11,639 Panch seats and 1,011 Sarpanch seats will completed by March 26, he said.

The Panchayat election was held in November-December, 2018, and 22,214 Panchs and 3,459 Sarpanchs were elected out of 33,592 Panch and 4,290 Sarpanch constituencies.

Further vacancies have accrued on various accounts such as deaths and resignations. Also as a result of polls to block development committee (BDC) chairpersons in October, 2019, another 307 seats of Panch and Sarpanch fell vacant, Kumar said.

He said that the candidates elected during these by-elections shall hold office for the remainder of the period of five years commencing from the date of constitution of Halqa Panchayat.

The Panchayat bypolls would be videographed and district Panchayat election officers (deputy commissioners) will arrange sufficient numbers of video and digital cameras and teams for the purpose, the chief electoral officer said.

In order to enable Kashmiri Migrant voters to exercise their franchise through postal ballots, ‘Migrant Postal Ballot’ scheme was notified for the 2018 Panchayat elections, he added. As per the poll schedule, the elections would be held for 25 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 768 vacant Panch Constituencies of 21 blocks of Kupwara district, 148 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 2163 vacant Panch Constituencies of 26 blocks of Baramulla district, 45 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 603 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Bandipora district, 41 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Ganderbal district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 155 vacant Panch Constituencies of 4 blocks of Srinagar district, 157 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1941 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Budgam district, 151 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1437 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Pulwama district, 73 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 742 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Shopian district, 103 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 968 vacant Panch Constituencies of 8 blocks of Ganderbal district, vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Kulgam district and 135 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1995 vacant Panch Constituencies of 16 blocks of Anantnag district. Thus, in Kashmir division elections to a total of 887 vacant Panchayat halqas and 11457 vacant Panch Constituencies of 128 blocks would be conducted.

In Jammu division, the elections would be held for 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 9 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Kishtwar district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 17 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Doda district, 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Ramban district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 15 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Udhampur district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 14 vacant Panch Constituencies of 12 blocks of Reasi district, 19 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Kathua district, 5 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 20 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Samba district, 15 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 25 vacant Panch Constituencies of 20 blocks of Jammu district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 26 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Rajouri district and 8 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 18 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Poonch district. Thus, in Jammu division elections to a total of 124 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 182 vacant Panch Constituencies of 145 blocks would be conducted.

According to schedule for holding Panchayat By-Elections 2020 in Panchayat Halqas and Panch Wards of J&K prepared by the Election Authority of J&K, for Phase-I the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 15, last date for making nomination would be February 22, date of scrutiny would be February 24, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 26 while March 5, 2020 would be the date of poll wherever necessary.

For Phase-II the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 17, last date for making nomination would be February 24, date of scrutiny would be February 25, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 27 while March 7, 2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase III, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 19-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 26-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 27-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 29-02-2020 while 09-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase IV, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 22, last date for making nomination would be February 29, date of scrutiny would be March 2, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be March 4 while March 12, 2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase V, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 24, last date for making nomination would be March 2, date of scrutiny would be March 3, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be March 5 while March 14 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase VI, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 26, last date for making nomination would be March 4, date of scrutiny would be March 5, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be March 7 while March 16 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase VII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 28, last date for making nomination would be March 6, date of scrutiny would be March 7, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be March 9 while March 18 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

For Phase VIII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be February 29, last date for making nomination would be March 7, date of scrutiny would be March 9, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be March 11 while March 20 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.

The Polling Hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the counting of votes shall be taken up on the day of poll unless notified otherwise, followed by announcement of the results.