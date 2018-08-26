Eight persons taken in preventive custody

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: Authorities here have taken into preventive custody eight persons in Kotranka tehsil area (Kandi and Budhal) for their involvement in unlawful activities including drugs trafficking.

These persons have been taken into preventive custody after orders issued by Executive Magistrates.

In Kandi, Mohd Qadeer son of Abdullah resident of Koteranka, Mohd Safeer son of Tufail Hussain resident of Gurdan Balla and Amjad Khan son of Mohd Shabir Jaral resident of Ujhhan have been taken into preventive custody.

They have been booked U/S 110/107/151 CrPC and lodged in District Jail Dhangri by the orders of Executive Magistrate Ist Class Koternaka after dosier for their detention was submitted by Kandi Police Station headed by SHO Manzoor Kohli.

Similarly, five persons in Budhal have been taken into preventive custody on the orders of Executive Magistrate issued after dossier submitted by police station Budhal headed by SHO Jahangir Ahmed.

These five persons include Mohd Shakeel son of Mohd Latif resident of Draman Koteranka, Mohd Arshad son of Mohd Rafiq resident of Samote Budhal, Shabir Ahmed son of Shakeel Ahmed resident of Samote Budhal, Mohd Aksar son of Shams Din resident of Samote Budhal and Sanjay Singh son of Dev Raj resident of Rajnagar Budhal.