Eight PDD XEns transferred

SRINAGAR: The government on Thursday transferred eight Executive Engineers (Electric), of the Power Development Department.

According to GAD order, Vikas Anand, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/C Executive Engineer (Electric), CVPP (P) Ltd; Lakshman Singh Jamwal, I/c Executive Engineer, presently attached with the Office of the Chief Engineer, Commercial and Survey Wing, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Aijaz Ahmad Khan, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), STD Sopore has been transferred and posted as I/C Executive Engineer (Electric), GCD, S&O Wing, Srinagar vice Showkat Ali, who has been posted as I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), TLMD-I, Srinagar; Muzaffar Ahmad Lone, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), ED-Srinagar has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), CSD, Srinagar; Ghulam Qadir Dar, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), ED-Bandipora, shall also hold charge of the post of Executive Engineer, ED-Sumbal, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Farooq Ahmad Shah, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), STD-Sopore; Nazir Ahmad Malik, I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as I/c Executive Engineer (Electric), ED-11, Srinagar.