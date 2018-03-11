Eight of top-10 Sensex cos lose Rs 67,153 cr in m-cap

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of eight of 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 67,153.81 crore last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensecx tanking over 2 per cent.

Barring HDFC and Infosys, all the top 10 companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), ONGC and SBI, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

RIL’s valuation slumped the most by Rs 22,533.65 crore to Rs 5,77,751.85 crore.

The m-cap of ONGC tumbled by Rs 12,704.90 crore to Rs 2,30,549.07 crore, while that of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked Rs 8,114.13 crore to Rs 2,18,520.44 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India’s valuation dropped Rs 6,393.52 crore to Rs 2,61,735.76 crore, HDFC Bank’s by Rs 6,367.69 crore to Rs 4,80,675.75 crore, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) by Rs 5,419.33 crore to Rs 2,81,514.77 crore and that of ITC by Rs 5,122.88 crore to Rs 3,16,398.74 crore.

The valuation of TCS diminished by Rs 497.71 crore to Rs 5,80,890.57 crore.

On the contrary, HDFC gained Rs 959.68 crore to Rs 3,00,882.84 crore and Infosys Rs 688.13 crore to Rs 2,54,099.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the numero uno spot followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the last week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 739.80 points or 2.17 per cent. (PTI)