Eight LeT terrorists arrested for threatening locals with posters in Sopore

Srinagar: Eight Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were arrested from Sopore area of Kashmir’s Baramulla district for threatening locals with posters, a senior official said on Tuesday.
“We have arrested eight LeT militants for posting threatening posters in Sopore and adjoining areas,” the official said.
Posters have come up in parts of Kashmir which talk of “civil curfew” and ask people to enforce civil “disobedience”.
Four members of a family, including a baby girl, were injured last week when terrorists attacked a house in Sopore.
Two men went to the residence of a prominent fruit merchant in Sopore, Hamidullah Rather, to intimidate him. Not finding him there at home, the terrorists shot and injured Rather’s family members including 2 1/2-year-old granddaughter Asma Jaan, who is critical.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper