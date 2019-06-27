Eight killed, 7 injured in a road mishap at Peer ki Gali, 4 referred to Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: At least eight people are feared dead, while seven others injured after a vehicle they were traveling fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district.

Reports said that 15 people from a computer institute from Surankote area of Poonch were traveling in a tempo for an excursion.

However, the vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali. In the incident eight people are feared dead,while seven others are injured.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian from where four persons referred to Srinagar hospital in Critical condition.

Rescue operation is underway in the area.