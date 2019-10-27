Eight injured in mishaps

State Times News

JAMMU: Eight persons got injured in separate mishaps here on Saturday.

As per details, 4 persons got injured after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, turned turtle in Doda. They were shifted to GMC Hospital for treatment. The injured persons have been identified as Khalid, Irshad, Abdul Latef and Noor Husaain, all residents of Doda.

Meanwhile, Kanta, wife of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Nagrota and her son Shiv Dutt also got injured in a road mishap at Nardani while Koshal, son of Budhi Singh, resident of Katra and Ajeet, son of Jawasnt, resident of Tikri also got injured in a mishap at Jhajjar Kotli.

Police has registered cases and started further investigation.