Eight Govt officials transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday transferred eight officials.

According to order, Harjit Singh Arora I/C Director (P&S), awaiting orders of posting in Administrative Department, has been transferred and posted as I/C Director (P&S) Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.

G.M Ganie, presently posted as Joint Director Planning, Higher Education Department shall look after the work of Joint Director Technical Education and YSS in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Padam Lundup, presently posted as CPO Kargil, has been transferred and posted as CPO Leh; Tashi Tundup, presently posted as DSEO Leh with additional charge of DDA, has been transferred and posted as CPO Kargil; Khursheed Ahmad Khatana, presently posted as Deputy Director Planning, Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as CPO Anantnag; Madan Gopal Sharma, presently posted as Deputy Director (P&S) Mission Directorate, ICDS, J&K has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (P&S) in Horticulture Department, Civil Sectt; Raghubir Singh presently posted as I/C Deputy Director Planning, in Directorate of Sericulture J&K has been transferred and posted as DSEO Kathua. He shall also look after the work of CPO Kathua in addition to his duties till further orders.

Karishma Kudrat, presently posted as I/C Deputy Director Planning, Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir is transferred and posted as DSEO Anantnag.