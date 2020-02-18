Eight gamblers arrested

STATE
TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Police on Monday
arrested eight gamblers for the offences of gambling across district Srinagar
in two separate actions targeting gamblers.
A police party from Police Station Batmaloo raided a
gambling site following an input about gambling activities in N R Colony Bemina
area of District Srinagar.
Four persons identified as Faisal Bashir Koila, Tawfeeq
Ahmad Wani, Ghaneemat Wani and Khalid Bashir, all residents of Abu-Bakar Colony
Bemina were arrested for gambling offences. During investigation officers
learnt that besides cash, offenders had been pegging their stakes for the
gamble using m-pay. The money changed the hands among the gamblers online using
m-Pay. Officers have recovered cash amount of Rs 1,355
also from their possession.
Case FIR No 16/2020 under relevant sections of law has been
registered in Police Station Batmaloo.
In an another action,
police party from PS Khanyar arrested four persons following an input about gambling
activities at Chola Mohalla Khanyar.
Four persons identified as
Abdul Hamid Khan resident of Khalfi Mohalla Khanyar, Saleem Rashid Digo
resident of Mirza Bagh, Abid Ahmad Kinu and Mehraju-din-Digu, both residents of
Kaw Mohalla Khanyar were arrested by police for gambling offences.
Case FIR No 07/2020 under
relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khanyar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper