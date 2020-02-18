Eight gamblers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday arrested eight gamblers for the offences of gambling across district Srinagar in two separate actions targeting gamblers.

A police party from Police Station Batmaloo raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities in N R Colony Bemina area of District Srinagar.

Four persons identified as Faisal Bashir Koila, Tawfeeq Ahmad Wani, Ghaneemat Wani and Khalid Bashir, all residents of Abu-Bakar Colony Bemina were arrested for gambling offences. During investigation officers learnt that besides cash, offenders had been pegging their stakes for the gamble using m-pay. The money changed the hands among the gamblers online using m-Pay. Officers have recovered cash amount of Rs 1,355 also from their possession.

Case FIR No 16/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Batmaloo.

In an another action, police party from PS Khanyar arrested four persons following an input about gambling activities at Chola Mohalla Khanyar.

Four persons identified as Abdul Hamid Khan resident of Khalfi Mohalla Khanyar, Saleem Rashid Digo resident of Mirza Bagh, Abid Ahmad Kinu and Mehraju-din-Digu, both residents of Kaw Mohalla Khanyar were arrested by police for gambling offences.

Case FIR No 07/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khanyar.