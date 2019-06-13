Eight FSL Scientific Officers promoted

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday placed Incharge Scientific Officers as Incharge Deputy Directors, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the eight Incharge Scientific Officers of FSL Department as Incharge Deputy Directors, FSL in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis on the recommendations of DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

Those placed as Incharge Deputy Directors include Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (Serology), Hakim Ab. Rashid (Finger Prints), Shakeel Ahmad Wani ( C&T), Shahul Ahmad Kanth (Biology), Masarat Jabeen (Lie Detection), Rakesh Kumar Hangloo (Documents), Pawan Kumar Abrol (C&T) and Masood Sadiq (Physics & Ballistics).

“The aforesaid arrangement is made purely on stop-gap basis and shall not confer any preferential right on the officers to claim regular promotion as Deputy Directors, FSL which shall be made strictly in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory (Gazetted) Services Recruitment Rules, 2014,” the order further stated.