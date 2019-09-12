Eight drug peddlers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight drug peddlers were nabbed in different areas by police on Wednesday.

As per the details, a party from Police Station Gandhi Nagar led by SHO, Inspector Gurnam Singh while on Naka duty near Digiana Ashram apprehended three persons, who tried to evade the police in suspicious circumstances and recovered 12 grams heroin like substance from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Harsheed Singh, son of Harbans Singh, resident of Ward No. 1, Simbal Camp Jammu; Jaipreet Singh alias Honey, son of Joginder Singh, resident of Preet Nagar, Digiana and Ashwani Kumar alias Patti, son of Kamal Kumar, resident of Sector No. 8, Nanak Nagar Jammu. A case vide FIR No. 246/2019 under Sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and investigation initiated. Meanwhile, Nagrota police also arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 12 gm heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mangu Ram; Rajat Kumarakh; Rohit Kumar and Bajinder Singh. Meanwhile, a party of Police Station Akhnoor conducted a raid at Jia Pota, Akhnoor and recovered 449 gm of Ganja like substance from the possession of Amit Kushwah, son of Bhagan Kushwah, resident of Kushinagar (U.P) at present staying at Rama Colony, Akhnoor. A case vide FIR No. 209/2019 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Akhnoor and investigation initiated.