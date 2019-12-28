Eight-day Rath Kharda Mela commences

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: The eight-day Rath Kharda Mela commenced at famous Narsingh Temple Ghagwal with religious fervour in District Samba on Saturday. Thousands of people drawn from neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh States and other parts of Jammu region participated in the Mela which started with a Shoba Yatra on Friday and on Saturday early in the morning the devotees came in Narsingh Temple and took blessings. During the Mela the heavy rush of devotees was witnessed. The temple was fully decorated with flowers and lighting The Narsingh temple Committee also organised free Langer for the devotees.
