Eight cops injured in Pulwama grenade attack

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Eight police personnel were injured on Friday in a grenade attack by militants at Tehsil office in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Eight policemen were injured after some terrorists in a cowardly act, hurled a grenade at Tehsil office in Pulwama,” a police spokesman said.

Injured police personnel of IRP 18th Bn have been identified as ASI Mohammad Shafi Chowdery, resident of Rajouri, HC Ghulam Nabi Wagay, resident of Khaigam Shopian, HC Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, resident of Ganderbal, HC Jagdesh Raj, resident of Kathua, SgCT Bilal Ahmad Mir, resident of Khansahib Budgam, SgCT Mohammad Ishaq Shah, resident of Hariparigam Tral, Ct Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Gundpora Tral and Ct Farooq Ahmad Mir, resident of Tral.

The injured cops were shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama for treatment from where two of them — ASI Mohammad Shafi and Head Constable Ghulam Nabi — were shifted to 92 Base hospital of the Army at Badamibagh for treatment, the spokesman said.