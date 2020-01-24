Eight consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Thursday.

As per the details, Bittu, son of Sat Pal, resident of Nowshera consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Moniak (name changed), resident of Jourian; Sania (name changed), resident of Kunjwani; Om Prakash, resident of Gandhi Nagar; Gaytri Sahu, resident of Domana; Shahbad Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, resident of Udhampur; Reena (name changed), daughter of Jagdish Singh, resident of Channi and Kali, son of Santu Ram, resident of Ghordi also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment.