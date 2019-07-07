Eight bovines rescued

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid and rescued eight animals from the clutches of smugglers. A team of police headed by SHO Dharamsal Amit Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma was on routine patrolling near Andh forest area when a bovine smuggler was seen smuggling eight bovines. The accused escaped from the spot while bovines were rescued by police team. Manhunt is going on to nab the accused while a case FIR 43/19 under sections 295-A,188 RPC, 3 PCA Act has been registered at police station Dharamshal.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper