Eight bovines rescued

RAJOURI: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid and rescued eight animals from the clutches of smugglers.

A team of police headed by SHO Dharamsal Amit Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma was on routine patrolling near Andh forest area when a bovine smuggler was seen smuggling eight bovines.

The accused escaped from the spot while bovines were rescued by police team.

Manhunt is going on to nab the accused while a case FIR 43/19 under sections 295-A,188 RPC, 3 PCA Act has been registered at police station Dharamshal.