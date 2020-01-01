Eight bovines rescued, smuggler held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid at Majalta by rescuing eight bovines besides arresting a smuggler.

As per details, a party from Police Station Majalta led by Incharge Vijay Thakur intercepted a truck (JK02BW-3317) at Battal Naka and rescued 8 bovines, which were laden in it. The trucker identified as Akhtar Hussain, son of Talib Hussain, resident of Bhatinda was arrested and a case under relevant Sections of law was registered against him.