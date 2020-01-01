Eight bovines rescued, smuggler held

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Tuesday
foiled a bovine smuggling bid at Majalta by rescuing eight bovines besides
arresting a smuggler.
As per details, a party from
Police Station Majalta led by Incharge Vijay Thakur intercepted a truck
(JK02BW-3317) at Battal Naka and rescued 8 bovines, which were laden in it. The
trucker identified as Akhtar Hussain, son of Talib Hussain, resident of Bhatinda
was arrested and a case under relevant Sections of law was registered against
him.
