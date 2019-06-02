Eid-Ul-Fitr arrangements finalised

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: To review the arrangements for Eid-Ul- Fitr festival, a meeting of district officers and prominent citizens of the district was held on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Guvinder Jeet Singh.

Issues regarding availability of water supply and power supply, ration, quality and rates checking of eatables, security arrangements and proper sanitation during the celebration were discussed in the meeting.

The ADC directed the concerned department to ensure un-interrupted water and power supply during the occasion, besides asking the police department to make proper security arrangements around the Eid-Gah and Jamia Masjid during the festival. Besides, Traffic department was also directed to deploy adequate number of traffic personnel at traffic jam prone places.

Chief Executive Officer Municipality was directed to ensure proper sanitation arrangements in the towns and at the Eid-Gahs. Municipality and CAPD departments were directed to check the quality and rates of eatables in the market during the festival.

Among others, SDMs, Administrator Auqaf, Chief Executive Engineer, Municipal Council, Representatives of PHE, PWD &PDD, Representatives of MC Committee & CA&PD and other prominent persons were present in the meeting.