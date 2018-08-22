Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour across region

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice was celebrated across Chenab region with full religious fervour and gaiety on Wednesday with thousands of Muslims thronging different Eidgahs and Jamia Masjids to offer special Eid prayers on the occasion.

At Kishtwar, hundreds of people including young, elderly and children offered Eid Namaz(prayer) in the famous Eid Gah Kishtwar.

On the occasion people sought blessings of Almighty for the betterment of the nation and special prayers to bring communal Harmony and brotherhood were also observed.

In Ramban, people assembled in the Eidgah Ramban and offered Eid prayers to take blessings of Almighty.

While offering Namaz the gathering prayed for return of peace and normalcy in trouble-torn Kashmir Valley. They also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the State as well as nation.

People of Doda and its adjoining areas assembled in their respective Eid Gahs to offer prayers of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Bakr Eid is being celebrated with great religious fervour and enthusiasm, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him). The day began with special prayers for the peace, progress and well-being of the Ummah and religious processions were also taken out.

From morning people started assembling in the premisses of Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah where from they marched towards historical Eidgah in the form of huge procession while chanting religious slogans.

Before offering the Eid prayer Incharge President Anjuman Islamia Bhadarwah while speaking greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha and said this Eid is a great day in the history of Islam. It teaches sacrificing everything in the way of God, helping poor and needy which is the message of Eid. He also prayed for speedy normalisation of situation in trouble-torn Kashmir Valley and return of peace, prosperity and brotherhood.

He also urged upon the Muslim community to be united and help all needy people on this occasion.

At the end special prayer was also offered by the Jamia Masjid Imam to bring joy, prosperity, brotherhood, communal harmony in the State as well as country as a whole.

Children were a happy lot as they got ‘Eidi’ (Eid donation) from their elders and then, wearing fancy dresses, made their way to garden and parks after the prayers.

Security has been beefed at Bhadarwah and it’s peripheral areas on Eid-ul-Azha by the administration.

On the occasion, Tehsildar Bhadarwah Masood Ahmed, ASP Rajinder Singh, SDPO Tussif Ahmed and SHO Inspector Muneer Khan were also present.

BISHNAH: NGO, Third Eye Anti Crime Team Chairman Sham Lal Gupta offered Chadar at Dargah on the occasion of Eid and prayed for peace in the State. Public of village Sarore welcomed Sham Lal Gupta and honoured him for his social activities.

State President Sahil Gupta, Rakesh Kumar, Vijay, Sansar Chand, Kanu, Ravi, Vishal and Kulwant were also present.

UDHAMPUR: Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Udhampur District with great fun and gaiety. People of the particular community greeted each other and also offered prayers in the premises of Eid Gaha at Adrash Colony Udhampur.

On this occasion leaders of different political parties and prominent citizens were also present aat Eid Gah. MLA Pawan Gupta and BJP State Secretary Pawan Khajuria also greeted Muslim brethren on Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, members of NGO Jiyo Aur Jeene Do also greeted people on Eid. President of NGO Tariq Shah along with a members organised a tree plantation programme at Eidgah, Adarsh Colony Udhampur after Eid Namaz, in which a large number of saplings were distributed among people. DDC Udhampur participated and himself distributed plants to people. ACR , Ex MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, Senior Advocate Bharat Bhushan, NGO members Sahil, Krishna, Sanjay, Vijay and Bansi were also present on the occasion.

SAMBA: The Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at Eidgah at Thalori area of Vijaypur. On this occasion Molvi Mulana Hasiz and Master Hashmali were also present during the Eid prayers besides a large number of people including women and children offered prayers in Eidgah Thalori.

KATHUA: Eid was celebrated with religious fervour at Kathua in which hundreds of Muslim brethren performed Namaz at Eid-Gah ground.

Rajiv Jasrotia MLA Kathua, Jatinder Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jai Singh Tehsildar Kathua , Nikhil Rasgotra DySP (HQ) , Amit Sangra SHO Kathua, Sardar Khan, Retd SP , Mohammad Shafi , Mohammad Sadiq , Rashid Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed (Tony) , Ashtiaq Ahmed Chouhan greeted people on Eid.